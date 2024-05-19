Hisar MC urges not to let loose cattle in town

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 18

The Municipal Corporation will take strict action against those who leave animals loose in the town. Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said a number of accidents had occurred in the town due to animals and stray cattle. Besides, these stray animals cause filth.

Dahiya also appealed to people not to put fodder in the open. He said those who feed animals in public spaces will also be dealt with strictly.

Dahiya added that the MC has been carrying out the campaign to catch stray animals from the town. He informed that this year, 424 animals have been captured in January, 785 in February, 341 in March, 252 in April and 185 in May so far, and taken to the cow sanctuary. On Friday, the animal catching team caught 28 animals from the Azad Nagar area. In March, 316 cows were shifted to Shri Shaligram Gaushala and in April, 1,014 cows were shifted from the cow sanctuary to Shri Haryana Kurukshetra Gaushala, he informed.

The commissioner said the cooperation of the local residents is required to keep the roads cattle-free. “It is necessary that domestic animals such as cows be kept in their premises and not let loose in the open.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

