Hisar: Minor among 2 held after rape victim dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 3

A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide soon after she was raped by three youths in a village of Charkhi Dadri district on Friday. The police have arrested two of the accused, including a minor.

The victim, who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, was abducted and taken to a first-floor room in the house of one of the accused located just a few metres from her place. As the girl’s father and cousin located her, she rushed back to her house and hanged herself from the ceiling fan in her room.

DSP Badhra Desh Raj said the victim’s father, who works as a labourer, reported that her daughter was alone at home when the accused kidnapped her and took her to their room. He said when the father came back home and found the girl missing, he along with his nephew started searching for her. They heard the screams of the girl from a nearby house and reached there. The DSP further said they got the girl freed from the accused and an argument started between them.

“In the meantime, the girl’s father and nephew returned home and tried to open the door of her room, which was bolted from inside. When they broke open the door, they found the girl hanging from the ceiling fan,” he added.

Meanwhile, SHO Chander Shekhar said the police had registered a case of kidnapping, gangrape, abetment of suicide and under other Sections of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act against the accused. The police had arrested two of the accused, including a minor, while the efforts were on to nab the third one as well, he added.

9-yr-old sexually assaulted in Hisar

Hisar: A nine-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a roadways employee in a Hisar village on Friday. The police said said a case under Sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act was registered against the accused, who was the neighbour of the victim, and a manhunt launched. tns