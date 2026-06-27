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Home / Haryana / Hisar MP’s vehicle collides with stray bull

Hisar MP’s vehicle collides with stray bull

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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The vehicle of Congress MP Jai Prakash that collided with a stray bull in Uchana on Friday. Photo: Vijender Maratha
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Congress MP from Hisar Jai Prakash escaped with minor injuries after his vehicle collided with a stray bull near Uchana on Jind-Sangrur national highway in Jind district today. The MP was admitted to a government hospital in Uchana town and has been discharged after medical check-up.

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According to the information available, Jai Prakash had attended a programme at Bheni village in the Narnaund Assembly constituency and was travelling to Uchana in Jind district.

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As his vehicle reached between Uchana and Baroda villages on the highway, a bull suddenly came from the opposite direction and collided with the vehicle. The impact left MP Jai Prakash, his driver and gunman with minor injuries. The airbags of the vehicle opened, protecting the occupants of the vehicle.

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An aide of the MP informed that Jai Prakash was admitted to the hospital as he felt dizzy due to the impact. He added that the driver and gunman have suffered minor injuries and are getting treatment.

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