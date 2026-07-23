Hisar: New synthetic basketball court develops cracks in 5 days; repaired

The newly carpeted synthetic track of the basketball court at Mahavir Stadium in Hisar developed cracks at several places within days of its completion. The work was carried out at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

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Taking serious note of the matter, Haryana Olympic Association (HOA) president Jaswinder Meenu Beniwal wrote to the Sports Department, seeking an immediate inquiry and action against the officials and agencies responsible.

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However, a Sports Department official said that the damaged portion of the court had been repaired by the same agency.

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The surface of the synthetic court developed cracks and peeled off within just five days of installation. Some sportspersons brought the issue to the notice of the authorities, following which the HOA took up the matter with the government.

Sources said the Sports Department had released almost the entire payment to the company. Since the project is still under a three-year warranty period, during which the concerned firm is responsible for repairing and maintaining any damage, the contractor was asked to carry out the repairs on Thursday, a senior Sports Department official said.

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The officials maintained that it appeared the crust of the synthetic court was damaged at some places due to the accumulation of rainwater. The court has currently been locked and remains closed until further directions.

In a letter to the state government, the HOA stated that the incident not only raised questions over the quality of construction but also cast doubts on whether the prescribed technical standards had been followed.