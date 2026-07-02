Hisar newborn dies after 24-hour search for ventilator across three hospitals

A newborn suffering from respiratory distress died today after allegedly failing to get ventilator support for nearly 24 hours as the family shuttled between three hospitals from Hisar Civil Hospital.

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The family said they ran between hospitals after the child did not get ventilator support at Hisar Civil Hospital soon after delivery on Wednesday. While the mother, Pooja, remained admitted at the civil hospital, doctors initially referred the newborn to Medical College, Agroha. But when civil hospital doctors inquired at Agroha and found no ventilator was available there either, the child was referred to PGIMS, Rohtak.

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Rakesh Kumar, 35, a daily wager from Uttar Pradesh residing in Mahavir Colony, Hisar, said they took the newborn to Rohtak yesterday evening. But they could not get ventilator support at PGIMS Rohtak either. Afterwards, they rushed back to Hisar and went to a private hospital today around noon, where doctors declared the newborn dead. The child was born via caesarean section at Hisar Civil Hospital yesterday and required ventilator support soon after birth.

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Workers’ union leader Manoj Soni said the incident exposed the negligent attitude of the health department in Haryana. Soni said the newborn’s father has submitted complaints to the Hisar Civil Surgeon seeking an inquiry and to the Anaj Mandi police post for necessary action.

Principal Medical Officer Dr Reena Jain at Hisar Civil Hospital, however, said the newborn was suffering from a respiratory problem and also required an echocardiography. The PMO said they had only one ventilator in the NICU ward, which was already occupied, so they referred the child to the tertiary centre — Medical College, Agroha. “But when we inquired about a ventilator at Agroha and found none was available, we referred the child to PGIMS Rohtak. No ventilator was available at PGIMS Rohtak either, as all were already occupied,” she said, adding that the family then brought the child back to Hisar to get him admitted to a private hospital, where he died today.

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The PMO said they would record statements of staff members and family members and submit a detailed report to higher authorities in Chandigarh for further action. She said they had already placed a request for an additional ventilator at the NICU ward in Hisar Civil Hospital but had yet to receive it.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sapna Ganhot said the complaint filed by the deceased’s father has been referred to the medical negligence board for inquiry.