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Home / Haryana / Hisar police arrest 3 for murder of missing youth, dumping body in canal

Hisar police arrest 3 for murder of missing youth, dumping body in canal

During the post-mortem examination, doctors found a fracture in the victim's neck, raising suspicion of foul play

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 07:13 PM Sep 27, 2026 IST
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The three suspects in police custody. Tribune photo
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Hisar police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of a youth whose body was later dumped in a canal.

The accused have been identified as Ashwani, a resident of Jeetgarh village in Jind district, and Lakshya and Rohit, both residents of Ugalan village in Hisar district.

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According to police, Chander Mohan, a resident of Vinod Nagar in Hisar’s Mill Gate area, had reported his son Jatin missing from home on September 14. Two days later, on September 16, Jatin’s body was recovered from the Data-Gurana minor.

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During the post-mortem examination, doctors found a fracture in the victim’s neck, raising suspicion of foul play. Following the discovery, a joint team of the CIA Barwala and HTM police, assisted by the Cyber Cell, launched an investigation.

Using technical evidence and other investigative inputs, the police traced and arrested the three suspects.

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Police said the accused would be taken on remand for detailed questioning. Hisar SP said the investigation was being carried out using technical and scientific evidence and that the role of every individual involved in the crime would be examined before legal action was initiated.

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