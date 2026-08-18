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Home / Haryana / Hisar police arrest 301 accused in 228 cases during 15-day crackdown

Hisar police arrest 301 accused in 228 cases during 15-day crackdown

‘Operation Track Down’ targets wanted, repeat and serious offenders; illegal arms and drug-trafficking networks under scanner

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 04:36 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Hisar police arrest 301 accused in 228 cases during 15-day ‘Operation Track Down.'
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The Hisar police have arrested 301 persons accused in 228 cases during a 15-day special drive against criminals, wanted offenders, repeat offenders and those involved in serious crimes.

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The operation, ‘Operation Track Down’, was conducted across the district from August 1 to 15 on the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddhant Jain.

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According to a police spokesperson, 24 persons were arrested in 18 cases registered under the Arms Act, while nine accused were arrested in six attempt-to-murder cases and 10 in seven murder cases. Three persons were arrested in a robbery case, while three accused each were arrested in snatching and kidnapping cases. Another 249 accused were arrested in 190 other cases.

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The police also stepped up surveillance of suspected and active criminals during the operation. History sheets were reopened against 22 accused, while police teams visited the residences of 43 others for verification and checking.

During the drive, the police recovered nine illegal countrymade pistols, 21 live cartridges and a gun.

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In cases related to drug trafficking, the police recovered 147 grams of heroin/chitta and 125 grams of ganja. Five two-wheelers and two four-wheelers allegedly linked to the illegal trade were also seized.

The police have also initiated proceedings to freeze assets worth Rs 1,03,99,412 belonging to three accused in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The assets were allegedly amassed through drug trafficking.

SP Siddhant Jain said the operation was aimed at dismantling the wider networks of criminals and arresting offenders. He directed all SHOs and crime branches to identify and arrest wanted offenders, bail jumpers, proclaimed offenders and active criminals.

The police said the operation would continue, with the focus not only on arrests but also on illegal weapons, drug trafficking and properties allegedly acquired through criminal activities.

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