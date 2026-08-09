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Home / Haryana / Hisar police attach assets worth Rs 69.32 lakh of alleged drug trafficker

Hisar police attach assets worth Rs 69.32 lakh of alleged drug trafficker

Properties, vehicles and bank deposits linked to Anuj alias Noji frozen under NDPS Act

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 06:17 PM Aug 09, 2026 IST
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Hisar police have attached properties and assets worth around Rs 69.32 lakh, allegedly acquired through drug trafficking by the owner.

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The action was taken against Anuj alias Noji, a resident of Peerawali village in the district, under Section 68F(1) of the NDPS Act. The police said the accused was arrested after 261 grams of heroin, a commercial quantity, was recovered from him in March 2025.

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During the investigation, the NDPS Cell of the police examined his alleged involvement in drug trafficking and traced financial transactions and properties suspected to have been acquired through the illegal trade.

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The frozen assets include eight marlas of land in Basti Bhima in Fatehabad, valued at around Rs 6 lakh, and a two-storey building constructed on the land, estimated at Rs 50 lakh. A Kia Sonet car worth around Rs 8.5 lakh, a Bajaj Pulsar worth about Rs 80,000, a TVS Apache valued at around Rs 2.5 lakh, and around Rs 1.52 lakh lying in various bank accounts have also been frozen.

The police said the properties and assets, registered or held in the names of Anuj alias Noji and his family members, including Manu, Anita Rani, Sarvano Bai and Gobind Singh, were examined on the basis of investigation records and other evidence and were treated as illegally acquired property under the NDPS Act.

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Hisar SP Siddhant Jain said the police were following a zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking. He said the action was not limited to arresting drug suppliers and traffickers, but also involved tracing and freezing assets allegedly generated through the illegal trade, with the aim of breaking the financial backbone of drug peddlers and dealers.

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