Hisar Police bring gangster Dinesh Khairampuria back from Cyprus

In a significant breakthrough, Hisar Police have deported gangster Dinesh Khairampuria from Cyprus and brought him back to India.

Advertisement

Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain informed today that Dinesh, a resident of Khairampur village in Adampur area of Hisar district, had gone to Cyprus on a student visa in 2020.

Advertisement

However, while staying abroad, he continued to operate a criminal network in India and was involved in extortion activities. He said that Dinesh used to threaten businessmen and other targets to extract money while managing the gang's operations from overseas.

Advertisement

Hisar Police identified and traced his activities during the investigation into the sensational firing incident at the Mahindra showroom in the New Auto Market nearly two years ago. During that incident, two gunmen had first entered the showroom and thrown a slip at the counter before stepping outside and opening fire and demanded Rs 5 crore from the owner.

Around 30 rounds were reportedly fired, damaging the showroom's glass facade and a vehicle parked on the premises.