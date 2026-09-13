Hisar police cautions public against misuse of AI-generated ‘retro look’ photos

The Hisar police has issued an advisory urging people to use artificial intelligence (AI) responsibly while creating and sharing photographs as part of ongoing ‘retro-look’ trend on social media.

The advisory is being issued in the wake of the trend of using AI to alter facial features and appearance to give photographs a look reminiscent of the 1980s. While such creations may be intended for entertainment, altering and sharing someone else’s photographs, videos or voice without their consent in a misleading, objectionable or defamatory manner could lead to legal trouble, the police said.

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Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain urged the public to ensure that AI-generated content did not compromise anyone’s identity, reputation or privacy. He warned against portraying people in an objectionable or misleading manner and circulating such content on social media.

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The police advised users to obtain the consent of the concerned person before uploading or forwarding AI-generated photographs, videos or audio. They should also ensure that the content does not harm a person’s reputation or violate their privacy, the advisory stated.

As per the police, attempts to defame, threaten or cheat someone, create a fake identity, or prepare and circulate objectionable content using AI could invite legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, 2000, and other applicable laws, depending on the circumstances.

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Such action could include registration of an FIR and imposition of fines.

Those falling victim to cybercrime should preserve digital evidence and report the matter to the police immediately, the advisory said.