Hisar police crack down on ‘hookah culture’, ‘cool lip’ use near educational institutions

The growing use of hookah and a smokeless tobacco product sold as ‘Cool Lip’ among youngsters around educational institutions has caught the attention of the Hisar police, which has launched a crackdown and warned of action against those facilitating such activities.

Hisar Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain has directed all SHOs in the district to keep a close watch on educational institutions and establishments operating in their vicinity, including tea stalls, eateries and other outlets.

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Police sources said they had received information about youngsters being served hookah at public places near several educational institutions, including Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), government and private colleges and coaching institutes.

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Complaints have also been received from the Adampur area regarding the consumption of a smokeless tobacco product sold under the name ‘Cool Lip’ around some educational institutions.

According to information available with the police, ‘Cool Lip’ is a smokeless tobacco product that is being discreetly used at certain places and allegedly marketed illegally.

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The police said complaints had also surfaced about minors and adolescents being provided hookah or tobacco products at some establishments.

Following the SP’s directions, SHOs have started regular monitoring of places suspected of facilitating such activities around colleges and universities.

The police have cautioned owners of tea stalls, hookah outlets and other food and beverage establishments near educational institutions against providing tobacco products to minors or allowing their premises to be used for hookah or tobacco consumption in public places.

The SP has also urged authorities of GJUST, other universities, government and private colleges, educational institutions and coaching institutes to keep a watch on tobacco and hookah consumption by students on and around their campuses.

The institutions have been asked to immediately inform the police if any such activity is noticed outside their premises.