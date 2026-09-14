Hisar police freeze assets of drug peddlers worth Rs 2.09 crore

The Hisar police have frozen assets worth Rs 2.09 crore belonging to drug peddlers in the district over the past eight months.

The police informed that the action has been taken under Section 68-F of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The police have been targeting the financial assets of drug peddlers as part of a broader crackdown to curb the illegal drug trade.

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Hisar SP Siddhant Jain said the move was aimed at cutting off the flow of money generated through drug trafficking and weakening the networks built around the trade.

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“The police have adopted a three-pronged approach to deal with the drug trade, which includes arresting drug traffickers, breaking their networks and acting against the sources of their illegal earnings,” he said.

The SP said properties acquired through drug trafficking were being identified and action was being taken against them as per the law.

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He added that the exercise to identify such assets and initiate legal proceedings against their owners would be intensified.