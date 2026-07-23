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Home / Haryana / Hisar police nab 2 for impersonating Minister Ranbir Gangwa’s PA

Hisar police nab 2 for impersonating Minister Ranbir Gangwa’s PA

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:39 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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In a case of impersonation, the Hisar police have taken two persons into custody for allegedly making calls to government officials and BJP leaders while posing as the personal assistant of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Ranbir Gangwa.

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The police registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act following a complaint filed by the minister’s personal secretary. Gangwa is the MLA from the Barwala assembly constituency in Hisar district.

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The cyber team of the Hisar police traced the accused to Nadka village in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. Sources said the accused made calls to several people in the minister’s name using a forged mobile number. Both individuals have been taken into custody for further investigation, a police official said.

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The accused allegedly obtained a mobile number in Gangwa’s name and called several people, including BJP leaders in Panipat and Karnal, a Superintending Engineer of the Public Health Engineering Department in Ambala, and another official in Gurugram.

During the calls, they allegedly introduced themselves as the minister’s personal assistant and claimed to be speaking on his behalf. However, officials said further details are being investigated, including whether the accused managed to influence any of the individuals to get any work done.

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