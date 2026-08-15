Hisar police PRO objects to woman Congress leader’s social media post about Hansi clashes

A controversy has erupted over a phone call made by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Hisar police to a woman Congress leader in the wake of today’s violent clashes between police and protesters in Hansi town.

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The PRO asked Congress leader Kiran Malik to remove a WhatsApp post alleging that ‘Hansi SP pelted stones at protesters’. A recording of their conversation has also gone viral on social media.

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In the call, the PRO objected to the post and said Hansi SP Vinod Kumar himself had suffered injuries. Malik countered that the SP, as the senior-most officer of the district, was seen pelting stones at the mob. She argued it was the responsibility of the police to maintain peace. The PRO retorted, “So should the police keep facing stones and let people do whatever they want?” He also threatened to serve her a notice. Malik responded that she would file a petition in the high court on Monday, adding that a cop was also seen brandishing an AK-47 towards protesters.

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Notably, clashes broke out in Hansi during the Independence Day function attended by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. Protesters were demanding the arrest of the main accused in the Jeevan Kundu murder case. About six police personnel, including the SP, and several protesters were injured in the violence. A video that surfaced showed the SP himself throwing stones at protesters. Later, at a press conference, the SP said police resorted to it to keep the protesters at bay.