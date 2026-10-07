Hisar police register 25 FIRs, arrest 40 in drug trafficking cases

Stepping up its campaign against drug trafficking, the Hisar police have registered 25 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and arrested 40 people in one month.

Superintendent of Police Siddhant Jain said the police action was aimed not only at arresting those directly involved in drug trafficking but also at identifying the sources of narcotics and individuals connected with the supply networks.

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“Action against people involved in the illegal drug trade is continuing. Along with breaking the supply chain, police officials are identifying the sources of drugs and those linked to the network and taking legal action against them,” Jain said.

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Police teams have intensified surveillance in vulnerable areas and are conducting checks and raids based on information about suspicious activities and drug-related networks, Jain said.

The SP also warned that there would be no safe haven for drug traffickers in Hisar and said strict legal action would be taken against anyone involved in the illegal trade. He urged residents to immediately inform the police if they came across anyone selling or supplying narcotic substances in their neighbourhoods.

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According to the police, the latest figures include 25 cases registered under the NDPS Act and 40 arrests. The seized narcotics include 1.509 kg of opium, 119.4 kg of ganja, 250 grams of heroin/chitta, 320 grams of sulfa and 11,700 alprazolam tablets.

Jain said the crackdown on drug trafficking would continue and the police would pursue every person found to be part of the narcotics supply chain.