Hisar police under fire for parading minor suspects with shaved heads

The Hisar police have come under scrutiny after a police team paraded two juveniles through a local market today, an event live-streamed by social media influencers. Both juveniles had their heads shaved as they were led through the market by a mix of uniformed and plainclothes officers.

The youths were detained in connection with a firing incident near Badwali Dhani, and police seized an illicit firearm from them.

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Although the police spokesperson initially shared a press release containing the juveniles’ names and circulated a video showing their faces, both the video and the press note were later deleted.

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According to the official police statement, a team led by ASI Subhash (in-charge of the Old Sabzi Mandi police post) and ASI Madan apprehended the two juveniles. Based on information provided during interrogation, police seized an illegal .315 bore firearm and the motorcycle allegedly used in the crime.

Police spokesperson Madan Lal stated that the HTM police registered a case on October 24 involving attempt to murder and violations under the Arms Act, following a complaint filed by Bhushan Prasad, a resident of Badwali Dhani.

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Addressing claims by advocate Manmohan Rai that revealing the minors’ names and faces violates the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, Lal stated that the juveniles were merely being taken to the scene to identify details of the incident. He confirmed that the video and press note were removed from the media distribution group. However, he claimed to be unaware of who shaved the juveniles’ heads or who alerted social media influencers about the spot-identification drive.