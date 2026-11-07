Hisar records 63% rise in paddy arrivals compared to last year

Paddy arrivals in Hisar district have registered a sharp increase this procurement season, with the total reaching 75,552 metric tonnes (MT) by November 3, against 46,483 MT during the corresponding period last year, marking a rise of nearly 63 per cent.

Official figures of paddy arrivals in grain markets across Hisar indicate that this season’s arrivals have already exceeded the entire previous season’s procurement of 49,220 MT, recorded at the end of the procurement season on November 15, by more than 26,000 MT.

According to the district’s procurement figures, government agencies have purchased 65,479 MT of paddy out of the total arrivals of 75,552 MT, while 54,481 MT of the purchased stock has been lifted from the grain markets.

The comparative figures reveal that the increase in arrivals has also translated into higher procurement, with purchases of 65,479 MT already exceeding the previous season’s total arrivals and procurement of 49,220 MT.

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The daily arrival figures show that the pace of procurement gathered momentum in October. Several days witnessed arrivals exceeding 3,000 MT, with October 14 recording the highest single-day arrival of 3,662 MT. Arrivals also touched 3,474 MT on October 10 and 3,437 MT on October 20.

In contrast, the corresponding figures for the previous season show that arrivals remained relatively lower during much of the period. The district recorded 46,483 MT by November 3 last year, comparedth 75,552 MT this year.

District Food and Supplies Controller Amit Shekhawat said the grain markets in Barwala and Uklana had recorded higher paddy arrivals from neighbouring districts of Jind and Fatehabad.