Hisar resident among 5-member SC penal to probe police excesses on CJP protesters

A Hisar resident and former Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Lajja Ram Bishnoi has been appointed as a member of a five-member High-Powered Enquiry Committee (HPEC) constituted to probe alleged police excesses against student protesters and violence against police personnel during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitation in Delhi.

Advertisement

An alumnus of Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Dr Bishnoi retired as Meghalaya DGP on May 19, 2024.

Advertisement

The committee is chaired by Justice R. Subhash Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge. Other members include Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, former Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice Shalinder Kaur, former judge of the Delhi High Court; and Rishi Kumar Shukla, former Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Advertisement

A 1991-batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, Dr Bishnoi joined the civil services after completing his Bachelor of Veterinary Science (BVSc) from HAU. He served as Meghalaya’s top cop from May 20, 2022, until his retirement.

During his tenure, he introduced measures to streamline policing, intensify the fight against drug trafficking and strengthen law enforcement, particularly in Shillong. His initiatives earned appreciation from various quarters.

Advertisement

In an interview with The Tribune during a visit to Hisar in August 2022, Dr Bishnoi had highlighted the role of the Golden Triangle—covering parts of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand—as a major source of narcotics supplied through northeastern states to North India. He had said Meghalaya Police had launched a drive to dismantle drug-smuggling networks and transit routes, backed by a four-pronged strategy to combat the menace.