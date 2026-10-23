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Home / Haryana / Hisar residents accuse electricity staff of 'double standards' amid strike; over 1K complaints pile up in Bhiwani

Hisar residents accuse electricity staff of 'double standards' amid strike; over 1K complaints pile up in Bhiwani

Residents raise slogans against the staff alleging that they were causing harassment to common people by resorting to strike

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 02:41 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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There has been sharp reaction from residents across Hisar, Bhiwani and Jind as large parts of the three districts were without electricity for hours. Tribune photo
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The strike by electricity employees and engineers has evoked protests from the residents who have started dharna in the Vidhyut Sadan, state head office of the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) in Hisar on Friday.

The residents raised slogans against the staff alleging that they were causing harassment to common people by resorting to strike.

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Also read: Amid power employees' strike, Haryana to invoke Section 108 to intervene in HERC order

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A resident from Urban Estate locality sitting on dharna in the Vidhyut Sadan Mukesh Kumar said that the protesting employees are adopting 'double standards' as they were not addressing the complaints of the common people while there is uninterrupted supply in the Vidhyut Nagar, the residential locality which houses the staff of the employees and officials in Hisar.

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“While our locality has no power supply for about 24 hours, the residents in Vidhyut Nagar has uninterrupted supply,” he said.

The police also reached the venue to avoid any confrontation as the protesters said that they would continue dharna until the power supply was restored in their locality.

Meanwhile, there has been sharp reaction from the residents from urban and rural areas in Hisar, Bhiwani and Jind due to disruption in the power supplies as large parts of the three districts without electricity for hours and triggering protests by residents and complaints from traders and consumers.

In Hisar, several localities, including Sectors 13, 15, 16 and 17, Model Town, Surya Nagar, Urban Estate, Sectors 9 and 11 remained without power for nearly 24 hours.

In Bhiwani, power supply remained disrupted across several major localities and rural areas on Thursday night. Faults and breakdowns in electricity lines went unattended. The prolonged outage also affected inverters and water pumps in households, disrupting drinking water supply the following morning and throwing daily life out of gear.

Narayan Prakash, state spokesperson for the Haryana Power Engineering Association, said electricity supply had been completely disrupted in around 50 per cent of Bhiwani district due to the strike. He said the control room and helpline had received around 1,000 to 1,200 complaints, but none could be resolved as no employees were available on duty.

In Jind, the strike affected power supply in the town as well as Alewa, Pillukhera, Julana and Uchana. Most parts had been without electricity since 11 pm on Thursday, while villages in the Pillukhera area faced outages from Wednesday evening.

Jind Superintending Engineer Vinod Punia said officers would also join the strike along with employees. He said the electricity corporation had contacted contractors to arrange for their workers to help maintain power supply during the agitation.

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