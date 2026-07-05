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Home / Haryana / Hisar residents flag safety risk over exposed high-voltage transformer fuses

Hisar residents flag safety risk over exposed high-voltage transformer fuses

Residents allege DHBVN ignored repeated complaints, demand protective cover to prevent accidents

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 06:10 PM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Residents say the transformer has high-voltage fuses installed in the open at a height of three to four feet above the ground, posing a serious risk of accidents.
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Residents of Dhani Kishan Dutt in the 12 Quarters locality of Hisar have raised serious safety concerns over alleged negligence by the power utility due to exposed high-voltage fuses installed on a transformer in the area.

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The residents said the transformer, located near Balmiki Hanuman Temple, has high-voltage fuses installed in the open at a height of just three to four feet above the ground, posing a serious risk of accidents.

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They alleged that the transformer, maintained by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), is within easy reach of children and stray animals, particularly cows, increasing the risk of electrocution.

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Residents Sanjay, Mukesh, Prakash Chandra, Rajkiran and Ashok Gurjar said they had repeatedly brought the matter to the notice of DHBVN officials, but no corrective measures had been taken so far.

They demanded that the exposed fuses be enclosed in a wooden protective box or fitted with an appropriate safety cover to prevent any untoward incident.

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The residents urged the power utility to take immediate action and implement the necessary safety measures to avert any tragedy.

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