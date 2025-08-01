DT
Home / Haryana / Hisar revenue official arrested for graft

Hisar revenue official arrested for graft

Mangat, who is the uncle of a BJP leader, had demanded the bribe for the mutation of land transfer
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 10:30 PM Aug 01, 2025 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a revenue official (patwari), who is the uncle of a BJP leader, while accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 on Friday.

Mangat had allegedly demanded the bribe for the mutation of land transfer. Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Chautha Mill area in Hisar, had complained to the ACB.

The ACB team, led by Mahender Singh, handed over Rs 10,000 in marked currency to Ramesh and sent him to meet Mangat. As soon as Mangat accepted the money, the team apprehended him.

A case has been registered.

