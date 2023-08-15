Hisar roads in poor shape

A number of roads in the town are in a bad shape. At many places and localities, the roads are completely damaged. The recent heavy rains have made matters worse for commuters as potholes are causing accidents. The local administration should repair the roads at the earliest. —Surender Narang, Hisar

Residents live in fear of stray dogs

Stray dogs in Jagadhri are posing a number of problems for residents. It has become difficult to walk alone in the streets as one falls prey to canines. People live in fear due to their unpredictable behaviour as they might attack anyone. The Municipal Corporation should take note of the issue and free the public of this menace. —Himanshu, Jagadhri

Vacant plots a health hazard

Vacant plots are filled with water and garbage, which has made the life of residents miserable in the outer colonies. There is stench emanating from the standing water and the people living in nearby areas are worried about their health. These places have become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The authorities should initiate a special cleanliness drive and take appropriate action against the vacant plot owners. —Amit Kumar, Panipat

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Hisar