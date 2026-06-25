Hisar seeks inclusion of 4 Haryana tapping points in Rajasthan Yamuna water plan

The Hisar Water Services Division has recommended that four drinking water tapping points for Haryana be considered for inclusion in the proposed project for transferring Rajasthan’s share of Yamuna water from Hathnikund Barrage to Rajasthan’s Sikar, Churu and Jhunjhunu districts through an underground pipeline conveyance system.

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In an official communication from the Executive Engineer, Water Services Division, Hisar, to the Superintending Engineer, Hathnikund Barrage Circle, Jagadhri, the Hisar division has recommended that four drinking water tapping points for Haryana be considered in the proposed project.

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According to the division, the proposed tapping points include Danoda Kalan with a discharge of 10 cusecs, a point near Nayagaon on the Sarsaud Distributary with 80 cusecs, Hindwan on Chaudhary Minor with 150 cusecs and Pattan on Sarsana Minor with 40 cusecs.

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The division stated that the proposed locations are feasible on the ground and would not require the construction of linking channels or acquisition of additional land. It also requested that the revised discharge requirements be incorporated in the DPR.

However, the letter stated that the DPR is yet to be scrutinised by the Central Water Commission (CWC) and that any observations made by the commission may be incorporated at a later stage. The proposal for tapping points remains subject to scrutiny by the Central Water Commission (CWC), whose observations may lead to further modifications in the DPR, stated the letter.

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The Jal Sangharsh Samiti, which has been struggling to fetch water in dry parts of Hisar district, expressed confidence that the long-pending drinking water and irrigation issues of Nalwa, Adampur, Balsamand and several surrounding villages in Hisar district has moved towards a permanent solution if the proposal to provide a total of 280 cusecs of water through the Yamuna pipeline and the proposal to constitute a joint survey committee for the Kishangarh Branch–Siswala Head Link Canal project receive early approval.