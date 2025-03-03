Hisar sees 53.8% voting

Around 53.8 per cent voting was recorded in the Hisar Municipal Corporation.

According to the State Election Commission, out of 2,68,316 voters, 1,51,972 voters exercised their franchise by 6 pm.

The Narnaund Municipal Committee saw a high voter turnout of 82.7 per cent.

The election process began smoothly in the morning, with voters arriving at polling booths early. Returning Officer Harbir Singh said polling proceeding peacefully and all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure a fair and transparent election.

A total of 239 polling booths were set up across 20 wards in Hisar.

IAS officer Prabhjot Singh and the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav and others closely monitored the polling process throughout the day.

Yadav said strong rooms with CCTV surveillance had been set up at Mahavir Stadium to store EVMs.

He said security personnel had been stationed outside the strong rooms to prevent any untoward incident. The counting of votes will take place on March 12.

At booth no. 145 in Urban Estate, Hisar, the voting machine malfunctioned which led to a delay of two and a half hours. Many voters claimed that they were unable to cast their vote due to prolonged wait.

To ensure free, fair and peaceful elections, 20 zonal magistrates and 40 sector officers were deployed.

A spokesperson said a control room had been established at Mahavir Stadium.

He said data was being collected from polling booths and they were taking periodic feedback from officials concerned.