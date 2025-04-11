DT
Hisar sees beautification drive ahead of PM's visit

Hisar sees beautification drive ahead of PM’s visit


Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 04:19 AM Apr 11, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A wall gets a makeover with decorative murals ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit in Hisar.
The Municipal Corporation, Hisar, has launched a special beautification and cleanliness drive in the town ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Hisar on April 14.

Municipal Commissioner Neeraj said the entire town was being cleaned, with roads, dividers, poles and walls near roads being painted and decorated as part of the beautification drive. The municipal officials and staff have been working around the clock to enhance the town’s appearance. Stray cattle are also being removed from the streets with 169 animals being relocated to cow shelters in the past five days, he said.

The cleanliness drive was launched from Jindal Chowk and carried out at Kemari Road, Cantonment Main Gate, Delhi Road Market, Barwala Chungi and Tulsi Chowk. The MCH spokesperson said the roundabouts had been specially decorated with Tricolour fabric and wall paintings were added to key junctions.

he said additional activities include grill painting, tree trimming and painting, road and parking markings, welcome gates installation, and removal of illegal encroachments by shopkeepers.

The spokesperson said other areas, including Red Square Market, Patel Nagar Community Centre and several major roads were also being cleaned during the drive today. The beautification includes the decoration of 14 major locations of the town, placement of flower pots and benches at 35 locations previously used as garbage points, wall paintings at three sites, national flags installed on main roads and 40 welcome gates. Five major cleaning machines are in operation across the town besides 17 tractor trailers, 10 JCBs and loaders.

