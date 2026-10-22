The students of a government school in Shiv Nagar locality in Hisar town locked the main gate of the school on Thursday morning to protest the transfer of their science teacher.

The students gathered at the gate at the school time and staged a protest. The students are upset over the transfer of their science teacher Poonam recently. They demanded that Poonam be brought back, adding that her transfer would affect their studies.

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The students continued their protest for more than two hours, with the teachers unable to leave the school premises because of the locked gate. According to information, some officials from the district education office are in contact with the school staff and efforts are being made to placate the students.