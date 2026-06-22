Hisar students take awareness drive to nearly 40 locations

As part of the week-long Yoga Mahotsav to mark International Day of Yoga, students of the MSc Yoga and BSc Yoga programmes at Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani, have conducted yoga camps at nearly 40 locations across Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar and adjoining villages.

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The outreach covered villages, including Baliyali, Dhanana, Kairu, Bapora, Sui, Kharak Kalan, Badesra, Jamalpur, Pehladgarh, Paintawas Kalan, Legha, Dharedu, Siswala and Rewari Khera. The camps were organised under the guidance of Prof Suresh Kumar Malik, Dean, Student Welfare, and Dr Lakkha Singh, chairperson, Department of Yoga.

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Before launching the campaign, the student volunteers underwent a special training programme from June 11 to 14, focusing on the International Yoga protocol, yogic practices, pranayama and meditation to equip them for conducting community-based yoga sessions.

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According to the university spokesperson, nearly 1,800 persons, including women, youth, senior citizens and children, participated in the camps.