Hisar thermal plant snag triggers power cuts

A 600-MW unit of the Rajiv Gandhi Thermal Power Plant at Khedar village in Hisar district has developed certain technical snags which has resulted in electricity shortage and sudden spurt in power cuts in the villages of Hisar, Fatehabad, Sirsa and adjoining districts.

According to information, the authorities have called in engineers from China to repair the unit, as the plant is equipped with Chinese machinery. The authorities have claimed the fault will be rectified by Friday evening, following which power generation from the unit is expected to resume.

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A senior official of the power plant informed the plant had two units, each with a capacity of 600 MW. One of the units had developed a technical fault and had remained shut since last week.

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Meanwhile, the outage has affected the power supply network in several areas. Power cuts are being imposed in some villages during the day and in others at night, increasing the power shortage in the region.

The plant supplies power to the Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam Limited (HVPNL) network. Two 400-kV circuits at Kirori village in Hisar district depend on the plant.

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A 400-kV circuit at Nuiyanwali village in Sirsa and a circuit at Matana in Fatehabad district, operated by the Power Grid Corporation of India, also receive supply from the plant.

Several other sub-stations in the adjoining areas are also supplied electricity from the Khedar plant, the sources added.