Hisar to see fierce battle within Devi Lal’s family

Pradeep Sharma
Chandigarh, April 18
The family feud in the Devi Lal clan is set to play out in the open with INLD declaring Sunaina Chautala as its candidate from Hisar parliamentary seat. Sunaina will battle it out with her ‘bhabhi’ Naina Chautala (JJP) and father-in-law Ranjit Singh (BJP).
In fielding Sunaina, who is the daughter-in-law of Partap Singh, son of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal, and a brother of Om Prakash Chautala, the INLD has made a smart move to make going tough for Ranjit Singh, the BJP candidate. Ranjit Singh is a son of Devi Lal and brother of Om Prakash Chautala.
Voters will teach BJP, JJP a lesson
Winds of change are sweeping Haryana. The BJP and the JJP are facing protests across the state and voters are determined to teach these two parties a lesson. —Sunaina Chautala, INLD Hisar nominee
INLD announces Ambala nominee
Gurpreet Singh, 28-year-old Mazbhi Sikh and an advocate by profession, has been named by the INLD as its Ambala candidate. He will take on BJP’s Banto Kataria while the Congress is yet to name its candidate.
Ranjit Singh, who recently joined the saffron party, was named as BJP candidate from Hisar from several claimants, including Kuldeep Bishnoi and Capt Abhimanyu.
Saying that winds of change were sweeping Haryana, Sunaina asserted that the BJP and the JJP were facing protests across the state and voters were determined to teach these two parties a lesson.
On April 16, the JJP fielded Naina Chautala, wife of Ajay Chautala, JJP founder and son of Om Prakash Chautala.
