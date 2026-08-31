Hisar varsity expels two students over April 16 violence

Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, has expelled two students in connection with the violence and vandalism reported on the campus on April 16. Three other students have reportedly been fined Rs 10,000 each in the same case.

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According to an order issued by the Proctor’s office, the university found Ajay Kumar, a first-year MA Mass Communication student, and Harikesh Dhanda, a Library Science student, responsible for actively leading a group that allegedly forcibly entered the campus and reached the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat during the incident.

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The order said eyewitness accounts of security personnel and video evidence showed that Ajay Kumar climbed over a locked gate near the Registrar’s office, opened it from inside and was involved in physical scuffles and violent door-slamming at the Vice-Chancellor’s office.

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The students were served show-cause notices and subsequently given personal hearings. After examining the inquiry report, video footage, police FIR and the students’ written and oral defences, the Proctorial Board recommended their permanent expulsion.

Their registrations have been cancelled with immediate effect and their names will be removed from university and department records. They have also been barred from seeking admission to any course at the university in future. The university has prohibited them from entering the campus.