Hisar vet varsity launches dialysis facility for pet dogs

Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (LUVAS) has started a dialysis facility for pet dogs at its veterinary clinical complex at the campus which marks a significant addition to advanced veterinary care in the region.

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The dialysis facility will be offered only to dogs found medically suitable for the procedure after a detailed clinical evaluation initially. The service is expected to provide life-saving treatment for dogs suffering from severe kidney ailments and is likely to benefit pet owners from Haryana as well as neighbouring states.

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A university spokesperson informed that dialysis is an advanced medical procedure used when the kidneys are unable to function effectively. It removes waste products and excess fluid from the body with the help of a machine, helping stabilise patients with serious kidney disorders and improving their chances of recovery.

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The spokesperson said the service is being introduced in a phased manner and is currently limited to pet dogs. It plans to extend the facility to other animal species in future as infrastructure and technical capabilities are expanded.

The initiative was led by Dr Tarun Kumar and Dr Nilesh Sindhu, who headed the dialysis unit, with support from the faculty, postgraduate students, interns, technical personnel and other staff of the Veterinary Clinical Complex.

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The spokesperson informed that before launching the service, the LUVAS team underwent practical training in dialysis under the guidance of Dr Randhir Singh, in charge of the Nephrology Section at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana.

The Vice-Chancellor Dr Vinod Kumar Verma and Dean of the College of Veterinary Sciences Dr Rajesh Khurana congratulated the clinical team, saying the facility would not only benefit pet owners in Haryana but also from neighbouring states. The VC said LUVAS would continue to strengthen modern veterinary healthcare through advanced clinical services and research.