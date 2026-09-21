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Home / Haryana / Hisar village panchayat passes resolution against love marriages, announces social boycott

Hisar village panchayat passes resolution against love marriages, announces social boycott

Decision follows three same-village marriages in recent months; couples and those supporting them will not be allowed to reside in Arya Nagar

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 11:58 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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As per the resolution adopted at the panchayat, if a young man and woman from the village marry each other, the couple would face social boycott.
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A social panchayat in Arya Nagar village of Hisar district has passed a resolution against love marriages and announced that any couple marrying in violation of the prevailing social norms would face social boycott and would not be allowed to reside in the village.

A social panchayat held in the village on Sunday took the decision. Members of the panchayat described such marriages as a growing social evil. Panchayat representatives, the sarpanch and several prominent villagers attended the meeting, sources said.

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As per the resolution adopted at the panchayat, if a young man and woman from the village marry each other, the couple would face social boycott and would not be allowed to reside in the village. The panchayat also decided that family members or others supporting such couples would face social boycott.

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Villagers said the decision was taken to maintain social harmony and the existing social order in the village. They claimed that marriages between young men and women belonging to the same village often lead to disputes between families and affect social relationships.

The panchayat was called in the wake of three such incidents in recent months, when couples from the same village tied the knot after developing an affair.

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Members of the panchayat said the decision was aimed at preventing such cases from increasing and making youngsters aware of the social consequences of such marriages.

Some natives of the village have also updated their social media accounts about the panchayat’s decision.

Notably, a khap panchayat in Jind district too has taken such a decision, resolving to socially boycott couples who enter into matrimonial alliances in conflict with prevailing social norms. These include marriages between couples who are residents of the same village, belong to neighbouring villages or belong to the same ‘gotra’, as boys and girls are considered brothers and sisters under age-old prevailing social customs.

Some youngsters, however, opposed the decision on social media, terming it outdated taboos.

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