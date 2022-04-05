Hisar village secy suspended over bungling funds

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 4

Power Minister Ranjit Singh on Monday ordered the suspension of gram sachiv (secretary) of Rajli village on complaints of irregularities in the utilisation of the development grants in the village.

The minister, while presiding over the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting, took cognisance of the issue of the development grants of the village raised by Barwala JJP MLA Jogi Ram Sihag.

The MLA alleged gram sachiv Naresh posted at Rajli village of the district was earlier also suspended for wrongly making payment to a contractor despite objection from the Block Development and Panchayat Office. He said that the secretary was suspended on August 27 last year. But his suspension was revoked seven days later, he said.

Sihag said that the panchayat had about Rs 21 lakh development funds in its account. But now, it has only about Rs 50,000 and nobody knows where the funds were utilised.

The Power Minister ordered the district administration to suspend the secretary and institute an inquiry into the charges against the gram sachiv.

The outgoing sarpanch of the village, Om Prakash, who had relinquished charge on January 17, 2021 on completion of his term, said that he was not aware of the matter.

“After completion of the term, the block development office is handling panchayat funds and other related works,” he stated.

In another matter, following allegations of corruption in the municipal committee of Barwala town in the district, the minister ordered an inquiry into the charges against the secretary of the MC. He directed the officers of all the departments present at the meeting to resolve public problems at the earliest as well as bring changes in behaviour.

He further said that officials should come with full preparation to present the report of the related matters in the meeting of the grievance committee. Urban Development Minister Kamal Gupta was also present at the meeting.