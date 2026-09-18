Hisar villages with low sex ratio under scanner as admn tightens monitoring

The Hisar district administration has started keeping a stricter tab on pregnant women in villages where the sex ratio at birth (SRB) has been reported below 800 in the first half of the current year.

According to information, Puthi Samain under Community Health Centre (CHC) Khanda Kheri recorded the district’s lowest SRB, at 698 girls per 1,000 boys, up to July 2026, while PHC Sisai in the Sisai block recorded an SRB of 733 during the same period. Khanda Kheri village and Gawar under CHC Aryanagar had also dipped below the 800 mark earlier in the year, recording SRBs of 706 and 789, respectively.

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These villages came under the scanner during a review meeting of the district administration, which indicated that the overall SRB had shown a marginal improvement compared with the previous year, though it continued to fluctuate over the long term.

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From January to August 2026, the SRB stood at 912, seven points higher than the corresponding period last year.

However, compared with the previous three full years, the figure has shown a slight decline. It stood at 904 in 2022, rose to 914 in 2023 and 916 in 2024, and reached 923 in 2025. It now stands at 912 for January-August 2026.

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Dr Anamika Bishnoi, Deputy Civil Surgeon-cum-Nodal Officer (PNDT/MTP), Hisar, said 127 facilities were currently registered and functional under the PC&PNDT Act in the district, of which 20 were inspected in August 2026 alone. Of the 49 facilities registered under the MTP Act, two were inspected during the same month.

Officials issued three show-cause notices under the PNDT Act, ordered the suspension of one diagnostic centre and sealed one ultrasound machine, she said. She added that an FIR had also been registered under the PNDT Act at the Urban Estate police station in Hisar for the illegal use of an ultrasound machine.

Hisar Deputy Commissioner Mahender Pal held a review meeting and roped in various departments for better coordination. The Women and Child Development Department has been tasked with conducting various awareness activities and serving show-cause notices in villages with low sex ratios, besides holding Beti Bachao Beti Padhao discussions at block- and village-level meetings.

The Drugs Administration Department has been assigned the task of conducting inspections and raids targeting the illegal sale of MTP kits. The District Development and Panchayat Office will conduct awareness drives and meetings with sarpanches of villages with poor sex ratios, besides issuing show-cause notices for any violations.

The Education Department will carry out sex-ratio awareness programmes in schools and colleges.

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