Hisar well mishap: One body retrieved, rescue operation continues

Hisar, May 23
Body of one of the two farmers, who were trapped yesterday after a portion of a well caved in, was retrieved today. Jaipal (50) and Jagdish (43) had entered the old well in Saharwa village to install an electric motor. They were trapped inside the 50-feet-deep well after a portion of it caved in.
The rescue team retrieved the body of Jagdish today. However, the NDRF and Army teams which are carrying out the rescue operation had to stop the work today evening as a portion of the earth caved in and one of the members of the rescue team had a narrow escape.
The officials said the rescue team member was wearing the safety belt, thus other members immediately pulled him out of the debris of the sand. The rescue teams have called in more machines for digging which is likely to restart by late night or tomorrow morning, an official said.
Sources said the rescue teams have dug about 50 feet to reach to the bottom of the well. “We traced one of the farmers and his body had been taken out from the well. Another person Jaipal is still missing,” said the rescue team.
Hisar SDM Ashvir Nain, who is supervising the operation, said an NDRF member had a narrow escape as he was nearly 20 feet below the well when a portion of sand started caving in. “But he was bailed out safely. In keeping with the risk involved in the operation due to sliding sand, we have decided to widen the area of digging the well and will form steps to reach to the bottom of the well,” he said, adding that the body of the one of the farmers was recovered but there is no trace of second farmer Jaipal till now.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI Governor Das hints at another interest rate hike to tame inflation
Retail inflation has been above RBI’s upper tolerance level ...
India will work with partners for inclusive and flexible Indo-Pacific Economic Framework: PM Modi
Says IPEF is declaration of collective desire to make the In...
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flight chaos; temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
Gyanvapi case: Varanasi court reserves order; verdict expected on Tuesday
Supreme Court had on May 20 transferred the case to District...
AAP MLA Dr Balbir Singh sentenced in assault case; gets bail
3 others, including his wife and son, also sentenced