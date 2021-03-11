Hisar well mishap: One body retrieved, rescue operation continues

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 23

Body of one of the two farmers, who were trapped yesterday after a portion of a well caved in, was retrieved today. Jaipal (50) and Jagdish (43) had entered the old well in Saharwa village to install an electric motor. They were trapped inside the 50-feet-deep well after a portion of it caved in.

The rescue team retrieved the body of Jagdish today. However, the NDRF and Army teams which are carrying out the rescue operation had to stop the work today evening as a portion of the earth caved in and one of the members of the rescue team had a narrow escape.

The officials said the rescue team member was wearing the safety belt, thus other members immediately pulled him out of the debris of the sand. The rescue teams have called in more machines for digging which is likely to restart by late night or tomorrow morning, an official said.

Sources said the rescue teams have dug about 50 feet to reach to the bottom of the well. “We traced one of the farmers and his body had been taken out from the well. Another person Jaipal is still missing,” said the rescue team.

Hisar SDM Ashvir Nain, who is supervising the operation, said an NDRF member had a narrow escape as he was nearly 20 feet below the well when a portion of sand started caving in. “But he was bailed out safely. In keeping with the risk involved in the operation due to sliding sand, we have decided to widen the area of digging the well and will form steps to reach to the bottom of the well,” he said, adding that the body of the one of the farmers was recovered but there is no trace of second farmer Jaipal till now.