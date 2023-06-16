Hisar: Wellness centre set up

Hisar: The Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, has established a centre for counselling and wellbeing to support the overall wellness of students, staff and faculty, keeping in view guidelines of the NEP 2020. The centre aspires to work in the direction of promotive and preventive aspects of mental health.
