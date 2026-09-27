Hisar woman arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 70 lakh to withdraw rape case

A woman was arrested by the Hisar police for allegedly demanding Rs 70 lakh from a man in exchange for getting a rape case registered against him withdrawn.

The accused, identified as Suman, a resident of Rampura Mohalla in Hisar, was arrested during the investigation and later produced before a court, which remanded her to 14 days of judicial custody.

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According to the police, Suman had earlier got a rape case registered against the man at the Civil Lines police station. The man, who is the complainant in the extortion case, subsequently approached the police alleging that Suman was demanding Rs 70 lakh to have the rape case cancelled and threatening him with further action if he failed to pay the amount.

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Acting on the complaint, the Civil Lines police registered a separate case on charges of extortion and blackmail.

During the investigation, the police found evidence suggesting that the accused was allegedly involved in blackmailing the complainant. She was arrested and relevant evidence was collected as part of the probe.

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The police produced her before a court, which sent her to judicial custody for 14 days.