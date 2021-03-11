Hisar women up in arms over contaminated water supply

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 6

Residents of several localities near Padao Chowk blocked Auto Market Road in protest over the issue of potable water supply to their houses.

The protesters, mostly women, alleged that the water supplied to their households was contaminated and mixed with sewage water.

The women from ward number 6, carrying sticks in their hands, blocked Auto Market Road and said they has been facing the problem for many months now due to poor supply of potable water from the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

Chander Pati, one of the protesters, said they had complained to the PHE, but to no avail.

“The supply of contaminated water has been a cause of ailments to residents. We have to consume the sewage-mixed water. We have sent the samples of water to the Municipal Corporation and Mayor, but there has been no action despite repeated complaints for three months,” she said.

Umed Khanna, MC member of ward number 6, said he had been taking up the complaints of the residents since 2020. “I have raised the matter in the General House meeting of the MC four times, demanding a permanent solution to the problem by laying a new pipeline,” he said, adding that he had also met the Sub Divisional Officer of the PHED four days ago.

“Despite the approval of the project to lay a new pipeline, the work is yet to start,” he said, adding that he had also talked to the officials of the PHED, who assured that the work to lay the pipeline will start from today.