Hisar youth dies in Sri Lanka sea accident

A 25-year-old youth of Hisar, Samridh Paruthi, drowned while rafting in the sea during a trip to Sri Lanka on Monday. The victim Samridh was son of District Attorney (DA) Hisar Sunil Paruthi.

He was on a trip to the island nation with his friends. Two of his friends were evacuated and are in a critical condition. The family received information about the incident at around 3 pm. After learning about the accident, the family members flew to Colombo in Sri Lanka.

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The group of friends had gone to Sri Lanka on September 9 and was scheduled to return to Hisar on September 16. Samridh was reportedly taken to a hospital after the incident, where doctors declared him dead.

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Samridh had completed his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the NMIMS, Mumbai. The District Bar Association, Hisar, has expressed their condolences to Sunil Paruthi over the death of his son.

The district bar association in a statement stated that the process of bringing the mortal remains of the deceased from Sri Lanka and making arrangements for the last rites might take some time.