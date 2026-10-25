Hisar’s Krishan Satrod to head Congress war room in Uttarakhand

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has appointed Hisar-based Congress leader Krishan Satrod as chairperson of the party’s war room for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, scheduled for February next year.

Party leaders said the position was crucial, as the war room would be responsible for coordinating the overall election campaign and formulating strategies for the poll-bound state.

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He is a close aide of Sirsa MP and former Union Minister Kumari Selja who is also the Congress’s National General Secretary and in-charge of party affairs in Uttrakhand.

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Satrod began his political career with the Congress’s student wing, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). He served as president of Jat College, Hisar, from 2004 to 2006, and later held the posts of district general secretary and district vice-president until 2010.

He has also served as general secretary of the Haryana Pradesh Youth Congress (HPYC) and was a member of the Hisar Zila Parishad from 2016 to 2023. From March 2020 to June 2021, he served as national secretary of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC). He was subsequently elected HPYC vice-president for the 2021–2025 term, securing three lakh votes.