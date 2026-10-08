DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Hisar's Reena Bhatti scales 7,355-metre Uttarakhand's Abi Gamin peak during 23-day expedition

Hisar's Reena Bhatti scales 7,355-metre Uttarakhand's Abi Gamin peak during 23-day expedition

Bhatti, known as the ‘Him Putri’, was the only woman in 12-member team during the 23-day expedition

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 06:28 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Reena Bhatti peaked the summit on September 17 and unfurled the Tricolour.
Advertisement

Reena Bhatti, a mountaineer from Balak village in Hisar district, scaled the 7355-metre Abi Gamin technical peak in Uttarakhand recently.

Bhatti, known as the ‘Him Putri’, was the only woman in 12-member team during the 23-day expedition. She claimed that she has become the first Indian civilian woman mountaineer to scale this technical peak.

Advertisement

Bhatti said that the expedition was organised as a joint mission comprising Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Indian Army, an Argentine team and civilian mountaineers. The expedition involved difficult terrain and severe weather conditions. She said that she led the civilian contingent during the expedition.

Advertisement

Abi Gamin, located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, is among the challenging Himalayan peaks in the region.

She said that this expedition is a long and has arduous stretches. The team had to walk for nearly nine to 11 hours a day to approach the base camp. “Conditions became more difficult during the climb. They did not have adequate food for nearly five days while the team was moving between Camp 3 and 5. There were also phases when water was in short supply, she claimed.

Advertisement

Overcoming all these hardships, Bhatti peaked the summit on September 17 and unfurled the Tricolour. She said that this achievement has added another milestone in her mountaineering career. Bhatti has earlier climbed Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse and has also claimed the distinction of being the first Indian woman to unfurl the Tricolour on both peaks during a 20-hour expedition. She said she has so far scaled 23 mountain peaks.

Hailing from Balak village of the district, she belongs to a modest family. Her father works as a tractor mechanic, while she has two brothers and an elder sister.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts