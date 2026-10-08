Reena Bhatti, a mountaineer from Balak village in Hisar district, scaled the 7355-metre Abi Gamin technical peak in Uttarakhand recently.

Bhatti, known as the ‘Him Putri’, was the only woman in 12-member team during the 23-day expedition. She claimed that she has become the first Indian civilian woman mountaineer to scale this technical peak.

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Bhatti said that the expedition was organised as a joint mission comprising Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Indian Army, an Argentine team and civilian mountaineers. The expedition involved difficult terrain and severe weather conditions. She said that she led the civilian contingent during the expedition.

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Abi Gamin, located in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, is among the challenging Himalayan peaks in the region.

She said that this expedition is a long and has arduous stretches. The team had to walk for nearly nine to 11 hours a day to approach the base camp. “Conditions became more difficult during the climb. They did not have adequate food for nearly five days while the team was moving between Camp 3 and 5. There were also phases when water was in short supply, she claimed.

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Overcoming all these hardships, Bhatti peaked the summit on September 17 and unfurled the Tricolour. She said that this achievement has added another milestone in her mountaineering career. Bhatti has earlier climbed Mount Everest and Mount Lhotse and has also claimed the distinction of being the first Indian woman to unfurl the Tricolour on both peaks during a 20-hour expedition. She said she has so far scaled 23 mountain peaks.

Hailing from Balak village of the district, she belongs to a modest family. Her father works as a tractor mechanic, while she has two brothers and an elder sister.