History-sheeter murder: Three more accused held after encounter

The Sonepat police on Sunday arrested three more accused allegedly involved in the murder of a history-sheeter outside the Kharkhoda court premises earlier this month after a brief encounter near Rewli village in the Murthal area of the district.

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The accused were identified as Sahil alias Bhau, Sohan and another Sahil, all residents of Dubaldhan village in Jhajjar district. Two other accused had already been arrested in connection with the case.

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Narender Singh Kadyan, DCP (Crime), said the accused were wanted in the murder of Neeraj alias Katiya, a history-sheeter from Dubaldhan village, who was shot dead outside the Kharkhoda court on May 16.

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According to the police, Neeraj had come to attend a hearing in a marital dispute case. “After attending the hearing, Neeraj along with his associates came out of the court premises around 12.15 pm when a white Brezza car hit him. As he fell on the road, three youths came out of the vehicle and fired several rounds at him,” said the DCP. Neeraj died on the spot. A case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother, Satyawan.