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Home / Haryana / History-sheeter nabbed in Hisar

History-sheeter nabbed in Hisar

The arrested accused has 20 criminal cases registered against him

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Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 07:12 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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The Hisar police arrested a history-sheeter who had been absconding for nearly one and a half years on Tuesday. He has been identified as Mandeep, a resident of Bhagana village.

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Acting on the directions of the Superintendent of Police, a special drive was being carried out to apprehend absconding and wanted criminals in the district. During the campaign, ASI Rakesh Kumar, along with his team, was on patrol and crime control duty when they received secret information that the accused was present in the Sector 1/4 area. The police team conducted a raid and arrested him.

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The arrested accused has 20 criminal cases against him registered at different police stations under charges including robbery, dacoity, attempt to murder, assault, theft, offences under the Arms Act, and other serious sections. He had been evading arrest for a long time.

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The accused will be produced before the court and taken on police remand for detailed interrogation to gather information about his involvement in other criminal cases.

SP Siddhant Jain said the police were taking strict action against criminals and that no offender trying to evade the law would be spared. The special campaign against absconding and history-sheeter criminals will continue, he said.

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