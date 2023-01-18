History-sheeter shot dead in Hisar village

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 17

A history-sheeter, Pradeep Lohar, alias Kala Badala, a resident of Badala village in Hisar district, was shot dead by four assailants near the bus stand in Jeetpura village under the Hansi sadar police station in the district today.

The police suspected the matter to be of gangwar and registered a case against two persons, Sikandar, alias Jony, of Jamawari village and Vikas of Anipura village.

Police sources said the incident took place at about 10 am when Pradeep, along with two friends Amit and Sunil, was going to Hansi in their Creta vehicle. As they reached near Jeetpura village, 7 km from their village, the assailants in a Duster vehicle, came in front of their Creta. As the Creta slowed down, the assailants rammed their vehicle into it.

Sensing danger, Pradeep tried to flee from the spot. But the four assailants caught him after a chase of 10 m and shot him in the head. The police said about eight-10 bullets were fired into his head, leading to his death on the spot. The assailants also shot at Amit, who was seriously injured and rushed to a private hospital in Hisar.

Sunil managed to escape from the spot.

Police sources said Pradeep was facing nearly 25 criminal cases, including five cases of murder, besides cases of attempt to murder, dacoity and some under the Arms Act etc.

Pradeep Lohar had allegedly shot dead rival gangster, his namesake Pradeep, a resident of Jamawari village, and his mother at their house in Urban Estate locality in Hisar town on July 29, 2017.

Cops said Sunil, who was accompanying Lohar and driving the vehicle, had lodged a complaint with the police and identified two of the four accused. The SHO of the Baans police station Pavitar Singh said they have started investigation in the matter.