History-sheeter shot dead outside Kharkhoda court in Sonepat

A youth was shot dead by unknown assailants outside the court premises at Kharkhoda on Saturday in broad daylight. The deceased had come to the court at Kharkhoda to attend a hearing in a marital dispute case lodged by his wife.

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According to the police, he was a history-sheeter and more than a dozen heinous crime cases had been registered against him in various police stations. The police suspected it to be a case of gang rivalry.

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The deceased has been identified as Neeraj alias Katiya of Dubaldhan village in Jhajjar district, who was living in Sector 37, Gurugram.

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According to the available information, Neeraj was married to Nitu of Kidhol village, but later a marital dispute arose and his wife, Nitu, lodged a domestic violence case against him in Kharkhoda in February 2019. The trial in the matter is under way in the Kharkhoda court.

On Saturday, Neeraj, along with two to three friends, came to attend the hearing in the case. After attending the court hearing, as he came out of the court premises and was heading towards the mini secretariat, the miscreants, who were already sitting in a Brezza car, hit him and opened fire on him.

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After firing five to six rounds, he fell on the road and the assailants fled from the spot. He died on the spot.

Following the information, ACP Kharkhoda Jogender Sharma, along with police teams, reached the spot to inquire into the matter.

After receiving information, DCP Crime Narender Kadyan, DCP Kushal Pal Singh, ACP Rajpal and STF DSP Indeevar also reached the spot.

The DCP Crime said that the deceased Neeraj was a history-sheeter in police records and around 18 criminal cases, including two murder cases, besides cases of robbery, dacoity and extortion, had been registered against him in various police stations.

Prima facie, it came to the fore that there was rivalry between two groups from the same Dubaldhan village in Jhajjar district. The deceased had been released on bail around one-and-a-half years ago and was living in Gurugram, he said.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the deceased’s brother, Pradeep, against some unidentified persons, the DCP added. The body of the deceased has been sent to the mortuary at the Civil Hospital for postmortem examination, which will be conducted on Sunday, he said.

Prima facie, it came to the fore that the number of assailants was four and they were travelling in a Brezza car, he said. The deceased had come to Kharkhoda by bus and was standing on the road outside the court premises when the assailants attacked him, the DCP added.

Five police teams, including CIA Kharkhoda, CIA-1 and CIA-2, have been formed to nab the assailants, the DCP Crime said.