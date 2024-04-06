Hit by car, three teens killed in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 5

Three persons were killed and another three suffered injuries when their motorcycles were allegedly hit by a car near Timho village on the Pratap Nagar-Bilaspur road in Yamunanagar district on Friday afternoon.

They were all returning to their homes after attending a programme in Bilaspury.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay (15), Rohit (16) and Mohit (17), all residents of Kutipur village falling under Pratap Nagar block of the district.

Arsh (17), Shivam (18) and Prince (20), all belonging to Kutipur village, were injured in the mishap.

They had gone to Bilaspur, riding on two motorcycles to attend a programme.

In the accident, Vijay, Rohit and Mohit were killed on the spot. However, Arsh, Shivam and Prince were referred to the trauma centre of Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital from Community Health Centre, Pratap Nagar.

Om Prakash, SHO, Pratap Nagar police station, said a case would be registered soon against the driver of the car.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bilaspur #Yamunanagar