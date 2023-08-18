Hit by floods a month ago, science apparatus industry yet to resume ops

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, August 17

Even a month after facing losses due to floods, the scientific apparatus manufacturers in Ambala are struggling to resume operations. Besides financial loss and production halt, the apprehension of losing clients to Chinese players has further increased the tension for manufacturers.

Ambala is believed to be the Asia’s biggest science market with a turnover of Rs 3,000 crore. The industry prepares glassware for labs, electronic products, educational instruments and other scientific apparatus for clients in India and abroad.

Alok Sood, executive member of Ambala Scientific Instruments Manufacturers’ Association, said, “The manufacturers at present are busy getting the machines repaired, buying time from clients and completing documents sought by insurance companies so that the losses could be covered. With machines being under repair and halt in the manufacturing process, the workforce is sitting idle and the manufacturers are finding it difficult to pay salaries to the staff. In a few small units, there have been layoffs.”

“The months of October and November are important for the industry as during these months products are exported, but at present the supply chain is empty and there is no production. The clients will ultimately shift to China as they have to meet prior commitments,” he added.

Arun P Bansal, former president of Scientific Apparatus Manufacturers and Exporters, said, “Ambala supplies products in Europe, America, Africa, the Gulf and other countries. The manufacturing is yet to begin and it may take another one month to streamline operations. The manufacturers are still holding their damaged stocks as the insurance companies are yet to complete their surveys. Fresh orders are coming but the manufacturers may not be able to complete them in time, due to which clients might shift to China, and it will be difficult to bring the clients back.”

Dr Ashawant Gupta, chairman, Ambala chapter of Haryana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “The manufacturers are in such a situation where they cannot even tell the client that the manufacturing has stopped due to floods. Though the products were dried but those cannot be sold because the manufacturers are dealing in science and medical equipment and they cannot sell contaminated products. Besides losses, the manufacturers are dealing with unrealistic demands of insurance companies. The companies are asking for documents and bills related to products but the documents were washed away and the computers are lying dead. The companies must show empathy.”

