Hit by pandemic, industrial investment lowest in 8 years

District-wise, from 2014-21, Rewari attracted the maximum new industrial investment of Rs4,299.54 crore for 5,028 units. file

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, March 5

In reply to INLD’s MLA Abhay Singh Chautala’s question on new industrial investment under the BJP in the Assembly today, the Haryana Government submitted that in 2018, the state witnessed the setting up of 22,665 new units with an investment of Rs 4,835.15 crore.

Supply disrupted

The data presented is only of registered units. The dip during the Covid period is due to the poor demand of consumer durables, disruption in the supply chain and movement of labour to native states.— Prof Satish Verma, RBI Chair Prof, CRRID, Chandigarh

The data revealed that industrial investment dipped to the lowest during the Covid pandemic in Haryana in the period 2014-21.

In 2019, industrial development fell by 17 per cent to Rs 4,012.89 crore, while the new units that were set up in the state amounted to 17,109.

The year 2020, marred by the pandemic, saw a dip of 46.4 per cent (close to half) as only Rs 2,149.68 crore was invested in 20,393 new units.

The dip continued further in 2021 as well as the new investments fell by 23.8 per cent, with only Rs 1,637.52 crore being invested in 22,806 new units.

The industry portfolio is with Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Prof Satish Verma, RBI Chair Professor, Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID), Chandigarh, said: “The data presented is only of registered units. The dip during the Covid period is due to poor demand, particularly of consumer durables; disruption in the supply chain; movement of labour to native states and adverse expectation effects.”

He added there was also a low demand for credit from banks during the pandemic.

“In 2022, the investment is expected to bounce,” he added. In 2022 so far, an investment of Rs 423 crore has already been made in two units in the state.

District-wise, from 2014-21, Rewari attracted the maximum new industrial investment of Rs 4,299.54 crore for 5,028 units, followed by Faridabad, where Rs 3,041.50 crore was invested in 13,120 units. Sonepat is at the third place with Rs 2,873.04 crore being pumped in 4,773 units.

Karnal saw the investment of Rs 2,434.90 crore, Rs 2,362.63 crore was devoted to Bahadurgarh and Gurugram recorded an investment of Rs 2073.89 crore.

During the pandemic, Faridabad saw new investment of Rs 248.44 crore in 2020 and Rs 130.74 crore in 2021. Rajiv Chawla, chairman, Integrated Association of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises of India, said he was hopeful for the revival of the industry.

“The Haryana Government’s industrial policies have helped in the past. The state has also benefitted from industrial model townships (IMTs). From the upcoming Budget, we are expecting a good share for local bodies for the maintenance of industrial areas and reduction in VAT on PNG. The industry has to shift from fossil fuels to PNG by September 30 in the NCR region.”

“Sonepat is going to cross all districts in the matters of new investment in the coming years. We suffered during the farmers’ movement, but with Maruti brand coming to Kharkhoda, the picture looks quite hopeful,” said Rakesh Chhabra, president, Rai Industries Association.

In 2020, Sonepat saw new investment of Rs 405.13 crore, the highest among all districts, but it dipped to just Rs 50.84 crore in 2021, largely due to the farmers’ protests.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala said: “No big units have closed in the state. The micro and small industry was affected due to Covid as orders got cancelled. But now with Maruti investing Rs 18,000 crore, Flipkart Rs 1,300 crore, and Birla’s paint unit and Coke coming to the state, the investment is set to rise.”

