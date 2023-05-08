Hit by speeding truck, woman dies; 1 booked

faridabad, May 7
A 30-year-old woman was killed in an accident that took place on the National Highway-19 this morning. A case has been registered. No arrest has been made so far.
According to the police, the victim, identified as Vimlesh, was run over by a mini-truck near Elson Chowk on NH- 19 near Ballabgarh town around 9.30 am today. The woman, who was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by her husband, fell on the road after the two-wheeler was hit by a truck from the rear side.
The woman died on the spot after she was run over by the truck as soon as it hit them. Her husband however, survived injuries. A case of rash driving has been registered against the truck driver who is yet to be arrested, said a police official.
The body of the victim was handed over to the kin after the postmortem.
