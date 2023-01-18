Hit by tipper, 2 bikers lose life

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, January 17

Two persons were killed, when their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a tipper near Ratuwala village in the Sadhaura block of Yamunanagar district, today.

The deceased have been identified as Sushil Kumar (27) and Sher Singh (25), both residents of Manglaur village of the district. According to information, Sushil Kumar and Sher Singh were going to Sadhaura from their village Manglaur on Tuesday morning. When they reached near Ratuwala village, their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a tipper coming from Sadhaura side and they reportedly died on the spot. The driver of the tipper managed to escape leaving his vehicle at the accident site. Dharam Pal, SHO, Sadhaura police station, said after the postmortem , the bodies were handed over to their kin. He said a case was registered against the tipper driver.